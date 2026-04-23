Woman, her male friend held for murdering husband in Fatehabad

Fatehabad police have arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly murdering her husband and attempting to cover the murder by throwing the body in a canal. The accused have been identified as Pooja Devi and her male friend Sharwan Kumar. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Pooja Devi and her male friend Sharwan Kumar. According to police, victim Naseeb Kumar, a 45-year-old labourer, had been missing since March 2 and his body is yet to be recovered.

Tohana DSP Jai Bhagwan said that the victim’s relative Raghunath had lodged a missing complaint on March 2 and he raised suspicion on his wife and her male friend Sharwan. “When we called the duo for questioning, they confessed to strangling Nasseb to death and throwing his body into a canal. The victim Naseeb, a resident of Jakhal, was married to Pooja nearly twenty five years’ ago and the couple has three children,” the DSP added.

The DSP said that the victim used to beat up his wife Pooja under the influence of alcohol. According to police, Pooja had developed extra-marital affairs with Shrawan and the duo decided to kill him. “The victim was given sedative pills and he was strangled to death when he was asleep. His wife along with her friend threw the body in the Bhakra canal to destroy evidence. The body is yet to be recovered,” said the police officials.

The police officials said that Pooja told them that her husband used to make videos while assaulting her and he was threatening to upload the videos on the social media platforms.