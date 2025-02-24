Menu Explore
Woman killed, 12 injured as vehicle rolls down hill in Ramban

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2025 02:37 PM IST

The victims were on their way from the remote Chabba village to Ramban when the accident occurred at Galli Upper Neera at 10.15am.

A woman was killed and 12 others were injured when a Tata Sumo rolled down a hilly road in Ramban district on Monday, police said.

The vehicle that overturned after it rolled down the hill in Ramban on Monday. (HT Photo)
The vehicle that overturned after it rolled down the hill in Ramban on Monday. (HT Photo)

The victims were on their way from the remote Chabba village to Ramban when the accident occurred at Galli Upper Neera at 10.15am.

The deceased was identified as Sankesha Devi, 33, of Chabba village.

The injured, including four women, were rushed to the district hospital at Ramban. The condition of two victims was stated to be critical.

