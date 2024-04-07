 Woman killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Kathua - Hindustan Times
Woman killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Kathua

ByPress Trust of India, Kathua
Apr 07, 2024 10:02 PM IST

The accident took place at Dayala Chak along Jammu-Pathankot highway apparently due to speeding by two passenger buses, the official said

A 41-year-old woman was killed and five people, including her husband, were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Dayala Chak along Jammu-Pathankot highway apparently due to speeding by two passenger buses, the official said.

One of the buses hit two motorcycles before hitting the other bus, the official said, adding that four more private cars crashed with the buses at the scene.

Panthkot resident Manjeet Kour, who was travelling on a motorcycle along with her husband, succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, the official said.

The condition of her husband was stated to be “critical”, the official said.

Four more persons, including two motorcyclists, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kathua, the official added.

