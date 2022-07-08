Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur
Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur

The team, which is being led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest.will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil
The ‘Fit 50+ Women’s Trans-Himalayan Expedition’ team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade. (HT PHOTO )
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The ‘Fit 50+ Women’s Trans-Himalayan Expedition’ team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade.The team, which is being led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest, was honoured by Brigadier Pradeep Kumar Mehta and his wife. The expedition, comprising woman mountaineers above the age of 50, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 under the Fit India Mission from Pangsau on the Indo-Myanmar border. The expedition will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil.

Centre sanctions 815 crore for HP

SHIMLA Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the Centre had sanctioned 815 crore for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Pathankot- Mandi section of national highway 20, with a four-lane configuration. Thakur said the project will be completed in 21 months. He also expressed his gratitude to the Union government and minister for surface transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

Gear up for Shimla MC polls: Pratibha Singh tells party workers

Shimla Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Thursday asked party functionaries and workers to gear up for the Shimla municipal corporation elections. She was speaking at a party event organized by the district Congress committee Shimla (rural) in honour of its new president Atul Sharma assuming office. Pratibha said seven constituencies fall under the Shimla (rural) organisational district and the new Congress team has a tough task ahead to strengthen the party at grassroots level. She asked the party to raise issues such as rising inflation and unemployment “to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP governments in the state and the centre.”

J&K cops ask parents to encourage militants to surrender

Srinagar Encouraged by the surrender of two newly recruited militants in Kulgam on Wednesday, the police has sought help from militants’ parents to motivate their children to shun the path of violence. Top police and army commanders have been make appeals time to time asking active militants to surrender. “If every parent appeal to their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, whether they are trapped during live encounters or have joined the terrorism, many lives can be saved,” Inspector General Police Kashmir, Vikay Kumar said. However, there is no official rehabilitation policy for the militants who lay down their arms. This year so far more than 110 militants have been killed in encounters across the Valley. As per reports more than a dozen youths have joined militant ranks in Kashmir.

  • A soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch succumbs

    A soldier succumbed to The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment's injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district . The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Army porter injured in mine blast An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

  • Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI/ PIB)

    J&K admn has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah

    Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the 'Statue of Peace' of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Sonawar. Shah said the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.

  • Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake. (ANI)

    J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements

    Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.

  • In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir’s top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release him. (PTI)

    Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn

    The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.

  • City’s sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games after the felicitation ceremony at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth 5 lakh

    The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city's sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games. At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.

