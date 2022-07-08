Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur
The ‘Fit 50+ Women’s Trans-Himalayan Expedition’ team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade.The team, which is being led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest, was honoured by Brigadier Pradeep Kumar Mehta and his wife. The expedition, comprising woman mountaineers above the age of 50, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 under the Fit India Mission from Pangsau on the Indo-Myanmar border. The expedition will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil.
Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch succumbs
A soldier succumbed to The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment's injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district . The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Army porter injured in mine blast An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
J&K admn has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the 'Statue of Peace' of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Sonawar. Shah said the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.
J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.
Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn
The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.
Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth ₹5 lakh
The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city's sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games. At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.
