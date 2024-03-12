Woman radiographer ends life by slashing wrist on Chandigarh PGI campus

A supervisor radiographer at the PGIMER died by suicide within the hospital premises on Monday morning. A supervisor radiographer ended her within the PGIMER hospital premises. (HT File)

The victim, who was in her 50s, slashed her wrist after locking herself in the CT Scan Room. She had suffered significant blood loss before the door could be forced open. She was rushed to the emergency ward where she was declared brought dead.

The radiographer was posted in the Advanced Paediatric Centre and was on the morning shift when she ended her life. She is survived by her husband and a son, who lives abroad.

No suicide note has been recovered from the scene. However, her colleagues allege that she took the extreme step as she was being harassed by a senior tutor and his wife. Cops are yet to confirm the reason for the suicide, and say a probe is underway. When contacted, department of radio diagnosis and imaging head Dr MS Sandhu refused to comment on the matter.

Confirming the incident, PGIMER spokespersons, in a statement, said, “Postmortem and forensic reports are awaited. The institute is cooperating fully with the police as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.”

Similar cases

This is not the first time that a medical professional has attempted to end their life on campus. In July 2023, a senior resident doctor had attempted to die by suicide on the PGI campus, leaving a note blaming a faculty member in his department.

In 2018, a 24-year-old junior resident (JR) doctor ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in the institute. In 2015, a 26-year-old clerk in the pathology department had died after he jumped from the fifth floor and in April 2010, a 25-year-old, who was being harassed by his seniors, died by suicide after he jumped from the fourth floor of his hostel building.