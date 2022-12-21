Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, son found guilty of assaulting cop in 2021

Woman, son found guilty of assaulting cop in 2021

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 10:53 PM IST

The woman, Preeti Jakhar, 44, of Mohanbari village in Jhajjar, Haryana, was awarded two years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000,while her son Atharava Chaudhary, 24, was sentenced to eight months rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for assaulting a cop in 2021

The 44-year-old woman and her son guilty of assaulting a cop who was posted as a security guard at the home of former Haryana chief secretary Vijay Vardhan on June 1, 2021 (i Stock)
The 44-year-old woman and her son guilty of assaulting a cop who was posted as a security guard at the home of former Haryana chief secretary Vijay Vardhan on June 1, 2021 (i Stock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A local court has found a 44-year-old woman and her son guilty of assaulting a cop who was posted as a security guard at the home of former Haryana chief secretary Vijay Vardhan on June 1, 2021.

The woman, Preeti Jakhar, 44, of Mohanbari village in Jhajjar, Haryana, was awarded two years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 10,000,while her son Atharava Chaudhary, 24, was sentenced to eight months rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 10,000.

They have been convicted under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered after constable Sumer Singh said the woman-son duo had barged into the premises of Vardhan’s home. Sumer said Chaudhary pushed him and pulled off his name badge, while his mother caught hold of the hand in which he was holding his service rifle. Chaudhary had allegedly snatched his wristwatch.

While the case was also registered under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC, the court observed that it is not proven that the accused had come to Vardhan’s house to snatch Sumer’s wristwatch and they only intended to meet the chief secretary.

While pronouncing the quantum of the sentence, the court said that keeping in view the young age of Chaudhary, the fact that he had committed the offence at the insistence of his mother and he is not involved in any other cases, a lenient view was taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out