Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman stabbed in face at Mohali housing society

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 26, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The incident, which occurred on the first floor of the society, stemmed from escalating tensions over society management and other unresolved issues, people familiar with the matter said.

A shocking incident unfolded in Sector 88 on Thursday when the president of Wave Society, Khushpreet Kaur, allegedly attacked the vice-president, Inderjeet Kaur, with a knife during a heated argument.

Inderjeet sustained serious injuries on her face in the attack, and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. (HT)
Inderjeet sustained serious injuries on her face in the attack, and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. (HT)

The incident, which occurred on the first floor of the society, stemmed from escalating tensions over society management and other unresolved issues, people familiar with the matter said.

Inderjeet sustained serious injuries on her face in the attack, and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

Following the incident, she filed a complaint at the Sohana police station, prompting the police to register a case of attempt to murder against Khushpreet.

According to reports, the argument escalated rapidly, with Khushpreet becoming enraged and retrieving a knife from the kitchen. Despite attempts by the security guard and other residents to intervene, she attacked Inderjeet, inflicting serious injuries.

The Sohana police promptly responded to the incident, arriving at the scene to investigate and gather evidence. Both women were questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

Station house officer (SHO) Simran stated that no arrests had been made as the matter was still under investigation.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On