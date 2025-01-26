Woman stabbed in face at Mohali housing society

A shocking incident unfolded in Sector 88 on Thursday when the president of Wave Society, Khushpreet Kaur, allegedly attacked the vice-president, Inderjeet Kaur, with a knife during a heated argument. Inderjeet sustained serious injuries on her face in the attack, and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. (HT)

The incident, which occurred on the first floor of the society, stemmed from escalating tensions over society management and other unresolved issues, people familiar with the matter said.

Following the incident, she filed a complaint at the Sohana police station, prompting the police to register a case of attempt to murder against Khushpreet.

According to reports, the argument escalated rapidly, with Khushpreet becoming enraged and retrieving a knife from the kitchen. Despite attempts by the security guard and other residents to intervene, she attacked Inderjeet, inflicting serious injuries.

The Sohana police promptly responded to the incident, arriving at the scene to investigate and gather evidence. Both women were questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

Station house officer (SHO) Simran stated that no arrests had been made as the matter was still under investigation.