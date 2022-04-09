Woman stabbed to death in Bathinda
HT Correspondents
Bathinda/Sangrur
A 42-year-old woman, Bijli Devi, was stabbed to death by her neighbour Ram Singh in Bathinda on Saturday evening.
The deceased’s husband, Kanhiyya Lal, said the accused attacked Devi when she was alone at home in Sirki Bazar locality.
It was after Lal incidentally went home and found Singh allegedly attacking Devi that the latter was arrested.
Kotwali police station SHO Parminder Singh said the motive behind the crime was being ascertained.
Ex-dy speaker flags lawlessness in state, says string of murders worrying
Twenty murders in 21 days is a matter of grave worry, said Bir Devinder Singh, former deputy speaker, Vidhan Sabha, on Saturday.
He said, “Twenty murders rocked the state since Bhagwant Mann assumed office on March 16. The apparent frightening scenario of brazen lawlessness is a matter of grave concern and worry. Broad daylight killing and abundant loot have become the order of the day in Punjab. It appears as if the police dominance has completely vanished and the astounding fear of their uniform does not bother the law-breakers anymore, as it has become outmoded and nonexistent.”
“The law and order situation is deteriorating each passing day. I wonder with what moral authority, the Punjab CM is talking of winds of change in states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” Bir Devinder said.
-
Freedom in the air for rhinos in UP’s Dudhwa national park
Dudhwa rhinos would soon feel fresh air of freedom away from their fenced enclosures in Dudhwa National Park here. A radio collar is a wide band of machine-belting fitted with a small radio transmitter and battery used for animal tracking. Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the step was being taken on the directives of UP chief wildlife warden to ensure exposure of Dudhwa rhinos to free ranging and habitat improvement.
-
Prayagraj’s Phaphamau bridge to be turned into Ganga museum soon
Efforts have begun to transform the historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau bridge over the Ganga river, popularly known as Curzon Bridge, into a Ganga museum. The idea was to have a multimedia infotainment system, which will narrate culture, heritage, temples, food, clothes, mythology sprouted along the river Ganga. The bridge has a single broad gauge line between the girders and a roadway on top. This bridge was officially named Motilal Nehru Setu after independence.
-
Paddy sowing: State braces up for power outages amid drying-up coal stocks
Amid severe coal shortage, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited with the approval of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission will resort to load shedding across the state once the paddy sowing commences. The PSPCL is expected to be power surplus for most part of 2022-23 -- except in June and July. With thecpicking up, the power demand, too, rose.
-
DigiLocker facility for 3.6 cr UP ration card holders soon
The state government is set to provide DigiLocker facility to 3.6 crore ration card holders in Uttar Pradesh soon. The facility will enable ration card holders of the state to avail ration easily across the country under 'One Nation One Card' scheme, said a government spokesman in a statement. The DigiLocker facility will not only make ration available to people easily, but also prevent malpractices by dealers.
-
Kirit Somaiya, son skip police summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have skipped the summons issued to them by the Trombay police station where a cheating case has been registered against them for allegedly misappropriating an amount of over ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics