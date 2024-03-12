Woman, teen die in road mishaps at Mohali

Two people, including a 52-year-old woman, were killed in separate accidents in Dera Bassi in the past 24 hours. The two lives were snuffed out in accidents that took place in Mohali within the span of 24 hours. (HT File)

In the first case, the victim was Hema, a resident of Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to police, she was riding pillion behind her husband on a scooter.

As they stopped near Bhankharpur, Mubarikpur, her husband lost balance of the two-wheeler, causing her to fall on the road.

Before she could regain balance, she was crushed by a truck that was going from Dera Bassi to Zirakpur. The truck driver tried to escape, but was nabbed by the traffic police.

In another case, a Class 9 student died and his friend got injured after their motorcycle slipped while trying to avoid a collision with a stray cattle near Focal Point in Mubarikpur on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Ravi, along with his friend Suraj, both from Dera Bassi, were heading towards Focal Point on a motorcycle to purchase a fresh tyre for the vehicle, said police.

Suddenly, a stray cattle came in front of their motorcycle. Ravi failed to apply the brakes and lost balance, hitting his head on the footpath. Suraj also suffered multiple injuries.

Both were rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors referred them to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Ravi succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, following which police initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

Pedestrian injured in Panchkula hit-and-run dies

Panchkula A pedestrian succumbed to injuries after being hit by a Honda Activa near the BDO office in Raipur Rani on March 7.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan of Raipur Rani. His younger brother Ashok Kumar, 50, told police that he worked as a watchman at the BDO office and Gulshan worked at a nearby tea shop.

On March 7, around 4 pm, Gulshan was walking across the road towards his shop, when a Honda Activa hit him and sped away. Gulshan’s head hit the road as he fell down. He was taken to the Raipur Rani community health centre, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to grievous head injuries, Ashok said. But Gulshan succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the absconding scooter driver.