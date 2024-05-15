 Woman who duped Panchkula trader of ₹50 lakh arrested - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Woman who duped Panchkula trader of 50 lakh arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 15, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Between July 2023 and September 2023, the complainant paid the accused ₹43.50 lakh after which Bhavna handed him a copy of tender allotment, which later turned out to be fake

Police have arrested a Delhi-based woman, Bhavna Kohli, for duping a businessman of 43.5 lakh on the pretext of procuring government tenders.

Police have recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 from the accused, who was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. (HT photo)
In January 2024, complianant Ashish Singh Walia of Mansa Devi Complex told the police that he owned a glass factory. He further said that in June 2023, through his friend Satvinder, he met Inderpal Kohli and his wife Bhavana Kohli, both from Delhi. The couple told him that they had good connections with officers in Haryana and could procure him a tender for glass work, Walia said.

The accused, in August 2023, told the complainant about a tender for glass worth 5 crore and asked for 10 percent amount or 50 lakh for “fee” to be paid to different officials to get the tender allotted, Walia said.

Between July 2023 and September 2023, the complainant paid the accused 43.50 lakh after which Bhavna handed him a copy of tender allotment, which later turned out to be fake. He asked the accused to refund money but instead they threatened him, following which a case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 478, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Devi police station.

Woman who duped Panchkula trader of 50 lakh arrested

