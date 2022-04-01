Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for hurling a petrol bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore three days ago.
The accused, identified as Haseena Akthar, was arrested from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and is an overground Lashkar-e-Taiba worker, police said. They said that she came in touch with Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi some four years ago and started propagating her ideology. She has three cases registered against her at different police stations in north Kashmir.
Police said that in 2019, she had been arrested under UAPA in Handwara for putting up posters of LeT and was released on bail around four months ago. They said that during her jail term, she was examined for some psychological issues.
The video of the burka clad women tossing the petrol bomb on the CRPF bunker had gone viral. Though it caused no loss of life or injuries, but it led to panic in the area.
A mother of four
Akthar, a resident of Sheeri village on Uri Baramulla highway, is a mother of four. Her oldest son is 20-years-old and the other three are between 11 and 15-years-old. She is married to one Mohammad Yusuf, who works as a street vendor and currently operating as part time contractor.
Yusuf too was arrested couple of times and in 2016 on charges of stone pelting was booked under Public Safety Act and released after 17 months.
“We don’t think she had direct affiliation with militants, but she is vocal and speaks against government. This time, when her family came to know police is looking for her, they handed her over to them,” said her neighbour Mohammad Yasin.
Akthar, however, has been dubbed as a habitual offender by the police. She came on police’s radar for the first time in 2009, when she spread false rumours that resulted in protests in Baramulla town in which four civilians were killed in the firing by forces on the protestors.
Sanitation workers’ death: Demand for action against private agency
Lucknow Municipal Corporation corporators on Friday kept up the pressure on authorities over the death of two sanitation workers while cleaning a sewer in Sadatganj area on Tuesday, even as they demanded action against the private agency that was given the contract to clean sewers. Another corporator Girish Mishra said, “The agency given the sewer cleaning work was not performing the task properly and also not following norms.”
Businesses welcome decision to withdraw Covid curbs, leave face mask decision to consumers
Mumbai: After two years of on and off lockdown and strict curbs to control the spread of Covid-19, the state government's decision to lift all restrictions from April 1 in Maharashtra was a welcoming change for industries and businesses. Viren Shah, president, of the Federation of Retail Traders welfare association- Maharashtra (FRTWA), echoed the sentiment. “The cycle will come back to normal,” he said. “This depends on the customers. We don't force them,” he added.
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
