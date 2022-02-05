Women found dead on Chandigarh-Shimla highway were strangulated: Police

Two days after bodies of two unidentified women were found at Koti on Chandigarh-Shimla highway, Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday issued a notice to identify the two victims. Both the bodies had strangulation marks on the neck, the police said.

The bodies of women, who appeared to be of Nepalese origin, were sent to IGMC for autopsy.

A team from the forensic science laboratory also visited the spot and collected evidence. “Doctors confirmed that they died due to asphyxia caused by strangulation. They had died 12 to 20 hours before the bodies were brought to the hospital,” said Parwanoo DSP Yogesh Rolta. We are waiting for the detailed autopsy report, he added.

SP Virender Sharma said the victims may have been murdered at some other place and later the bodies could have been dumped near Parwanoo. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are examining the footage from CCTV cameras installed along the highway and Parwanoo entry barrier to zero in on the culprits.