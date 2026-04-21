Women key drivers of India’s growth, says former President Ram Nath Kovind

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that women are not only contributors but key drivers of India’s economic and social transformation. Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Addressing a gathering comprising leading women personalities of Amritsar here, the former President said that the growing role of women in entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation needs to be further strengthened through support systems such as skill training, access to finance, mentorship, and market linkages. The former President was speaking at an event organised by the Regional Fashion Tex and Tech Forum of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

“Education will play a key role along with digital inclusion and self-reliance in enabling women to scale new heights and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Kovind said.

The former President also appreciated the initiatives undertaken by PHDCCI and commended the efforts of the forum in empowering women through skill development and industry engagement.

Forum chair Himani Arora highlighted the body’s efforts towards promoting women’s empowerment, skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The session witnessed the participation of prominent women personalities, providing a vibrant platform for interaction, exchange of ideas, and inspiration.

Former President’s wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind were also present on the occasion.