Women staff to operate 99 polling stations in Haryana, says CEO

As many as 99 polling stations in Haryana will be operated entirely by women, while 71 will be handled by persons with disability (PwD), said Haryana chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal. The CEO said that 24,039 control units and 26,040 VVPAT machines will also be used. In VVPAT, the voter can see the vote given by them. (HT File Photo)

At least 96 polling stations will be manned by youth employees. All basic facilities and other necessary arrangements have been made in view of the heat wave in all the polling stations.

A total of 45,576 EVMs will be used in the state for the Lok Sabha and Karnal assembly constituency by-election on May 25 when voters will be able to cast their vote from 7 am to 6 pm.

He added that 20,031 polling stations have been set up in the state which include 19,812 permanent and 219 auxiliary polling stations. While 5,470 polling stations have been set up in urban areas, 14,342 polling stations in rural areas.

There will be 91 counting centres across 44 locations in the state.

Agarwal said that of the total 2,00,76,768 registered voters in the state, 1,06,52,345 are men, 94,23,956 are women and 467 are transgender voters. There are 762 overseas voters. He said that a total of 2,63,887 voters in the state are above 85 years of age, besides 1,50,277 PwD voters and 1,11,143 service voters.

Agarwal said that during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, there will be two-level webcasting monitoring at polling stations, which includes state control rooms and district control rooms. He said the EC will also monitor through webcasting.