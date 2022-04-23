Women’s T20 League: Punjab eves notch win over Saurashtra

Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match played during the ongoing Women’s T20 League in Ranchi on Friday.

Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of their eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jayu Jadeja made 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls for Saurashtra. For Punjab, spinner Neelam Bisht (3/20), Komalpreet Kour (2/10) and Jashan (1/10) were the main wicket-takers.

Replying, Punjab achieved the target and scored 111 runs for the loss of only three wickets in 16.5 overs. Ridhima Aggarwal scored 34 runs off 38 balls, Taniya Bhatia scored 22 runs off 19 balls while Priyanka Malik scored 31 runs off 25 balls for Punjab. Punjab will be playing their next game against Bengal on April 4.

Meanwhile, Railways beat Chandigarh by six wickets in Rajkot.