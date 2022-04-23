Women’s T20 League: Punjab eves notch win over Saurashtra
Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match played during the ongoing Women’s T20 League in Ranchi on Friday.
Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of their eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jayu Jadeja made 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls for Saurashtra. For Punjab, spinner Neelam Bisht (3/20), Komalpreet Kour (2/10) and Jashan (1/10) were the main wicket-takers.
Replying, Punjab achieved the target and scored 111 runs for the loss of only three wickets in 16.5 overs. Ridhima Aggarwal scored 34 runs off 38 balls, Taniya Bhatia scored 22 runs off 19 balls while Priyanka Malik scored 31 runs off 25 balls for Punjab. Punjab will be playing their next game against Bengal on April 4.
Meanwhile, Railways beat Chandigarh by six wickets in Rajkot.
-
NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation member for hGurmej Singh of Ferozepur'salleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.
-
Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers
Chandigarh The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal. Additional secretary, Amandeep Bansal, home affairs and justice will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving a PCS officer, Kamal Kumar, of the additional charge.
-
14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms
Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled.
-
Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance
Ludhiana : Ten days after a Ludhiana court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in a rape case, police of Friday booked former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for non-appearance. The former MLA, his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kamar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have been booked under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Chandigarh: Two more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for cheating two customers. Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others from the realty firm have been booked on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar and others from Mohali, and Jaidev Singh and others from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. FIRs on both complaints have been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh.
