Won’t let majority population feel victimised: Khattar

: Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that unlike the previous government under which the first right over the country’s resources was assured to the minority population, Prime Minister Narender Modi believes that it goes with the poor and we will not let the majority population feel victimised. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking at “Parshuram Mahasammelan” at Old Sabzi Mandi in Karnal. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at “Parshuram Mahasammelan” at Old Sabzi Mandi organised by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma and his father Venod Sharma.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar, also BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Karnal, said, “Modi ji is ready to sacrifice everything for the welfare of the poor. He believes that the first right over the country’s resources is of the poor. However, the Congress government led by Dr Manmohan Singh had said on record that the minority has the first right over the resources.”

Khattar said that they are always ready to solve the issues of the minority, including poverty, but their appeasement as a vote bank politics won’t be accepted.

“Yeh desh bahusankhyak samaj ko peedit nahi hone denge mitro. Bahusankhyak main garib ka adhikar pehla hai, jisko hum denge. Hamare samaj ke bhi economically backward group hai, EPBG jo hain, (Economically Backward Persons in General Castes Category), unki bhi samasya hal kar di gayi hai (This country won’t let the majority population feel victimised. The poor among the majority community deserve the first right and that will be given. Even in our community, there are economically backward groups, whose problems have also been solved,” the ex-CM told the gathering.

Making an appeal for vote for him and his successor Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar said that this contest is between truth and lie, right and wrong.

“We have an opposition army in the form of Kauravas in front of us. They will invest money and spread lies. They will provoke and lure people….,” he added.

Parshuram Jayanti falls on May 10 that was preponed to celebrate Khattar’s birthday, a day ahead of his nomination filing on Monday.