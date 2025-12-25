Work 24x7, appoint consultant for design by Jan 8, HC tells Chandigarh Administration

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday fixed a 15-day timeline for Chandigarh Administration to appoint a consultant to design the new block at HC under the holistic development plan for complex expansion, which is roughly estimated at ₹1300 crore. The court was hearing a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL) by HC Employees Association secretary Vinod Dhatterwal, seeking the implementation of a holistic development plan. (HT Photo for representation)

The HC bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry modified its December 5 order in which UT was directed to adopt the single source selection. Now, the court has asked UT to invite expression of interest to select the consultant and award work by January 8.

“This court directs the UT administration to work on a 24x7 basis so as to secure completion of the entire exercise within the stipulated period. The chief secretary, UT Chandigarh is directed to ensure strict adherence with the timeline prescribed as aforesaid,” the court said while fixing the next date of hearing on January 9.

A HC-appointed committee, with two judges, has recommended the construction of four new blocks with 30-35 more court rooms on a 11.42 lakh square-feet area behind the heritage building designed by Le Corbusier, and an additional parking capacity of 11.17 lakh square feet at the Capitol Complex.

The project needs clearance from UNESCO as the HC, opened in 1955, is part of the Capitol Complex, which was declared a world heritage site in 2016. During the hearing, UT’s counsel Jaivir S Chandail informed that single source selection cannot be undertaken and administration is required to invite expression of interest.

It was also informed that the deadline for submission of the holistic development plan to UNESCO has now been extended to January 21 and in view of this, the administration can issue the tender for ten days immediately after scope of work is submitted by the HC. It was also informed that the whole process will be completed within 15 days and timeline will be strictly adhered to.

In view of this, the court permitted UT to float tender for selection of consultant, but made it clear that in the event of a single bidder responding to expression of interest, the process shall not be stalled. As per HC order, scope of work specified is construction of courtrooms and judges’ chambers, Bar room, lawyers chambers, offices of advocate generals, Punjab and Haryana, central government and Chandigarh Administration, administrative block, judicial and administrative branches, ancillary services and parking for approximately 3,500 four wheelers.