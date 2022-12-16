Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Work in tandem with govt: Minister to elected PRI leaders

Work in tandem with govt: Minister to elected PRI leaders

Published on Dec 16, 2022 08:28 PM IST

Haryana’s development and panchayat minister Devender Babli hoped that the elected members will work with honesty and strive to develop their respective areas

Work in tandem with govt: Minister to elected PRI leaders (representational picture) (ANI File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana’s development and panchayat minister Devender Babli on Friday urged the elected leaders of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to cooperate with the state government for speedy development of the rural areas.

“Together we have to strengthen the basic facilities in the villages and for this, all panches, sarpanches, zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will have to cooperate with the government,” said Babli, who was addressing the ‘jan pratinidhi samwad programme’ at the district level panchayati raj sammelan in Karnal.

Congratulating the newly elected PRI representatives, Babli hoped that the elected members will work with honesty and strive to develop their respective areas.

Stating that the facilities available in the cities are being introduced in the villages, the minister said the state government is planning to implement the work of waste management in villages on the lines of cities.

He said that the panchayat department has completed the work of mapping the properties of 6,200 panchayats and asked the panchayats to prepare a blueprint for the development of villages.

