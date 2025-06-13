Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Work to clear Dadumajra garbage dump fast-tracked: Chandigarh mayor

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2025 09:50 AM IST

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Thursday said that the work to clear the third garbage dump from the Dadumajra landfill has been sped up.

Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said that the waste in the third garbage dump was being processed at a slow pace of just 9,000 MT per month, when she took charge in January this year. It is now being cleared by 50,000 MT per month. (HT File)

“There is remarkable progress in Chandigarh’s mission to eliminate legacy waste. The first and second garbage dump have already been fully cleared, marking a major milestone in the city’s waste management efforts,” the mayor said.

“The first dump, which had 5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste, was cleared at a rate of 12,820 MT per month within the target of 39 months. Similarly, the second dump, comprising 8 lakh MT, was cleared in 26 months processed at 30,770 MT per month”, she added.

Babla further said that the waste in the third garbage dump was being processed at a slow pace of just 9,000 MT per month, when she took charge in January this year.

“To expedite the clearing of the third dump, I arranged 12 crore from the Chandigarh administration. I also brought in two agencies, increasing the processing speed to 50,000 MT per month. I am fully committed to ensuring that the third garage dump is cleared within my tenure. I am personally monitoring the progress with regular inspections from the municipal office. I assure the residents of Chandigarh that no new waste dumps will be created in the future,” Babla added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Work to clear Dadumajra garbage dump fast-tracked: Chandigarh mayor
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Friday, June 13, 2025
