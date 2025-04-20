Work to end unemployment, corruption: Haryana Guv

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak on Saturday marked its 50th foundation day, which was attended by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and state education minister Mahipal Dhanda. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya speaking during the foundation day of Maharshi Dayanand University , Rohtak on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, governor Dattatraya praised the university’s role in advancing innovation, information technology, biotechnology, sustainability, women empowerment, and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). He urged the faculty members to work in eliminating unemployment, casteism, and corruption

He said that Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has awarded over 28,42,135 degrees, to 19,19,227 graduates, 9,12,119 postgraduates, 6,04,577 doctors and 4,332 PhDs over the years.

Education minister Mahipal Dhanda appreciated initiatives taken by the varsity such as the Happitude Lab and called for deeper efforts in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Haryana State Higher Education Council chairman Kailash Chandra Sharma underscored the importance of new education policy (NEP) -2020, Indian knowledge systems, and the revival of “Bharatiya” education values.

This university was founded in 1975 as a residential institution. Now MDU has 42 teaching departments, 10 faculties, and academic jurisdiction over eight districts in Haryana.