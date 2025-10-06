Work to preserve heritage of Punjab: CM Mann to teachers

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave a clarion call to the teachers to play a key role in perpetuating the glorious heritage of the state by making younger generations abreast about it. Addressing a gathering during a function to commemorate World Teacher’s day, he said the teachers are the nation builders and they should apprise the younger generations about the rich cultural heritage of the state. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib. (PTI)

“Today, the Punjab government is honouring 71 teachers under different categories with the state teacher award for their outstanding contribution in shaping the destiny of future generations,” he said.

Mann also said that 3,200 government schools have been ravaged in the recent floods, 19 colleges were ruined, 8,500-km roads and 2,500 bridges were also destroyed. Crops on five lakh acres were destroyed in the recent floods but Punjabis displayed exemplary valour to overcome this natural calamity. Mann also lauded teachers for doing commendable work during the natural catastrophe and said such examples are very rare in global history.

Heritage walkway stone laid

The CM laid the foundation stone of a heritage walkway being constructed in Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district at a cost of ₹18 crore. Mann said it was on this very historic land that the Tenth Guru —Guru Gobind Singh — established the Khalsa Panth on the day of Baisakhi in 1699. “Punjabis draw both spiritual and physical strength from this holy site and take inspiration to fight against tyranny, injustice and oppression. The state government is commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as the ‘Hind Di Chadar’,” he said.

The CM said the project, which would be completed by March 31, 2026, would further play a major role in developing Anandpur Sahib as a global tourism centre. He said shaded trees mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib would be planted along with the white marble pavement. He said the 580-metre-long walkway would be mainly divided into two parts, one passing in front of the sarovar and the other forming steps leading up to the Takht Sahib.

He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art memorial to Sikh martyr Baba Jiwan Singh, built at a cost of ₹20 crore, according to a statement.

Interacting with mediapersons, he said the state government would raise the issue of joining all the five Takhts through a rail route before the Union Government.