Workforce expansion, campus security to come up at next PGIMER finance panel meeting

Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will take up the requirement for additional workforce to improve campus security during the 130th meeting of the institute’s standing finance committee scheduled this month. Demanding justice for the victim and safety of doctors at workplace, PGIMER’s resident doctors had remained on strike for 11 days since August 12. (HT File Photo for representation)

Following the gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9, the premier health institute is mulling steps to improve security on its campus.

Demanding justice for the victim and safety of doctors at workplace, PGIMER’s resident doctors had remained on strike for 11 days since August 12.

The resident doctors had also submitted a list of suggestions for improvement of security arrangements at PGIMER, outlining a series of urgent measures that they believe are essential for ensuring their safety on the campus.

These included presence of security personnel across the entire campus, increased night patrols, CCTV cameras and adequate lighting across the campus. The doctors are also advocating for the installation of SOS buttons at sensitive locations for immediate Quick Response Team action.

Additionally, the resident doctors called for the establishment of a dedicated helpline number for reporting security concerns. They insisted that any incidents reported via this helpline should be followed by a prompt, time-bound response.

Along with this, the institute is going to table several other agendas for approval – more manpower in various departments, additional faculty for the upcoming Advanced Neurosciences Centre and Mother and Child Care, and upgrade of the Hospital Information System for better patient management and services.

Free medical tests on hold

However, the plan to make all medical investigations up to ₹300 free of cost for patients has not been included.

PGIMER is reconsidering the proposal for free medical tests after reviewing financial aspects. The hospital earns around ₹17 crore annually from tests costing up to ₹300.

While the plan has the support of director Dr Vivek Lal and the financial adviser, it will be revised to address any potential issues before being presented at the next SFC meeting.

The blood collection centre in the New OPD handles 1,500 to 2,000 samples daily, contributing to overcrowding. With OPD numbers reaching 10,000 patients a day, the proposal for free medical tests aims to reduce congestion and improve service efficiency.

The SFC, chaired by the Union health secretary, includes a total of 10 members, such as the director general of health services, Government of India; the additional secretary and financial adviser, Union ministry of health and family welfare; the Chandigarh member of Parliament and the Panjab University vice-chancellor. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal serves as the member secretary for the committee.