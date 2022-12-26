Working on filling up vacant positions, expediting NEP implementation

Appointed to the helm of Panjab University on July 23, 2018, vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, who was previously a professor at the Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), was given a tenure extension for three years from July 23, 2021. With just a year-and-a-half left before his term comes to an end, and the university continuously sliding in national and international rankings, the V-C speaks to Dar Ovais on the remedial measures being taken and his plans for the coming year.

1.Panjab University (PU) has been continuously slipping in various national and international rankings. Even private universities in the region are ranked higher than PU. What, according to you, are the reasons for this and what remedial measures are being taken to restore the varsity’s past glory?

Over the last two years, our ranking has mostly been affected on two parameters: student-faculty ratio and perception. The university has not been able to recruit teachers for a long time, resulting in a decreasing student-teacher ratio. Our ranking in research and citations is better than many other universities in the region. We are working on our shortcomings and are hopeful of better rankings in the future. Earlier, there were fewer universities participating in the rankings but now the number has increased. We should not be compared with private universities. They have a lot of autonomy but we are a government institution and have to function according to a set of rules and regulations.

2. Presently, PU is not a NAAC accredited university. The last accreditation ended in June. Why has there been a delay on the university’s part to prepare for the next round of accreditation? Some recommendations of NAAC are yet to be implemented?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NAAC has given relaxation to the universities. We are prepared but got an extension to apply for accreditation. We are utilising this time to improve our ratings. The recruitment process we initiated recently is also going to benefit us, besides some other measures.

3. In view of the decision to implement revised pay scales for both teaching and non-teaching staff, the university will need more money to shoulder the additional financial burden. Besides additional yearly liability, the payment of arrears since 2016 is pegged at ₹278 crore at present. How will PU manage its finances in future? Will PU be able to revise December salaries of its teaching and non-teaching staff?

Regarding the arrears, we had deliberated on this matter in the last board of finance (BoF) meeting and we will request both Centre and state for more grants. We have initiated the process but haven’t received the options from all teachers yet. But the salaries will be revised soon as per the adopted pay scales. We cannot rely on fee hikes every time. We are also brainstorming on the better utilisation of our internal resources.

4. The present arrangement of PU funding was determined by the ministry of education (MoE) in 2017; however, the financial needs of the university have considerably increased since then. Are the annual grants from UGC and Punjab enough to satiate the financial needs of PU?

The financial burden of the university will certainly increase with the revision of salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff. The university’s financial needs have increased, new courses have come up and the number of students has also increased. The present grant arrangement from both Centre and Punjab is not sufficient for the university and needs to be revisited.

5. You have been the V-C of PU for more than four years now. What, according to you, is your major contribution to the university?

My focus has primarily been on promoting research and innovation in the university. We started working on start-ups and incubation as well. A new incubation unit will soon start functioning in PU. The research grant for teachers was substantially increased as well. The income of Sophisticated Analytical InstrumentaAIF Central Instrumentation Laboratory is over ₹2 crore now; when I joined, it was around ₹60 lakh.

6. Only about a year-and-a-half is left before your second term comes to an end. What will be your priorities for the remaining term?

The focus will be on filling up vacant positions in the university and creating new infrastructure. The university will expedite the implementation of the mandate given under NEP-2020. Besides collaborative courses with other universities, we will also increase the link with industries and work on better facilities in hostels for students.

7. Some senators, and even PUTA, have been alleging rampant corruption in the university? How do you view these allegations? PUTA has even alleged arbitrary appointments on key positions, politicisation of university offices and selective victimisation of teachers in the university?

These are baseless allegations. A particular group of people is trying to build such a narrative to defame me. The allegations of corruption are doing the rounds but there is no concrete evidence. We are following the university regulations and seniority principle in all matters. One such issue was raised when I was appointed the director of Research and Development Cell (RDC) recently. As per rules, a senior professor can be appointed and that is not on the basis of seniority. That’s how our public perception takes a hit.