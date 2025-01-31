‘Working to resume bullock cart races’: Sond inaugurates Kila Raipur Games

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Friday the government is working to resume bullock cart races at Kila Raipur Games. Players during a kabaddi game at 85th Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana district on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Sond said the government was considering issuing an official notification to bring back the historic bullock cart races and he has requested chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s approval to restore the ‘crowd-favourite’ event.

He said this after inaugurating the games, touted as ‘rural Olympics’ at the local stadium.

Sond highlighted the state government’s dedication to reviving the sports culture under the CM’s leadership.

He said the government has allocated ₹75 lakh for the Kila Raipur Games, ensuring better facilities for athletes. Sond expressed confidence that this investment will uncover fresh talent, making the state a frontrunner in national sports.

He added the government has increased cash rewards for athletes who win medals at the Olympics and other international tournaments. He also praised the success of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The first day of the games saw men’s and women’s hockey matches, kabaddi tournaments for girls, 60m and 100m races for boys and girls, 1,500m races for men and women, 400m races, kho-kho, volleyball, shooting events and some traditional rural sports.

Cultural events are also lined up during the games, officials said.