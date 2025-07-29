World Hepatitis Day: Half of acute liver failure patients admitted in ICU had Hepatitis A, say PGI doctors

On the occasion of world hepatitis day, the department of hepatology of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday organised a viral hepatitis screening and information camp at the liver clinic in the OPD. Accompanying attendants of the patients were encouraged to participate in the screening and were provided information about viral hepatitis and its importance, the routes of spread and methods of prevention. Officials said that the activity will continue throughout the week. Hepatitis B and C are silent killers that surreptitiously damage the liver over many years, leading to serious conditions like cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), end-stage liver disease and even liver cancer. (Shutterstock)

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to raise awareness about viral hepatitis, a group of diseases that can severely damage our liver. This year’s theme, ‘Hepatitis: Let’s break it down’ is to understand the silent threat, remove barriers to care including misinformation, and work together towards a hepatitis-free future.

Dr Madhumita Premkumar of hepatology department at PGIMER highlighted that according to an observation, the last few years saw an increase in numbers and severity of hepatitis A virus infection. “Almost half of the acute liver failure patients, admitted in the Liver ICU in the last two years, have been due to Hepatitis A, a serious cause for concern,” she added.

Dr Nipun Verma, of the department of hepatology, said, “Hepatitis A has also been presenting typically with prolonged jaundice and itching which may require steroids and even plasma exchange (a form of blood filtration).”

Ajay Duseja, head of hepatology department said that around 800-1000 patients with chronic viral hepatitis (HBV and HCV) are seen each year at the outpatient liver clinic at PGIMER. “All of these patients are referred from various parts of the country,” he added.

While highlighting how neighbouring states, particularly Punjab, is a high burden state for Hepatitis C possibly due to intravenous drug abuse, Dr Sunil Taneja of hepatology department, said, “Punjab has been at the forefront of the fight against Hepatitis C and its approach of decentralising diagnosis and treatment using a hub and spoke ECHO model has been replicated not only nationally but has garnered much international attention.”

Dr Duseja explained hepatitis refers to an inflammation of the liver. “Liver is a vital organ, performing hundreds of essential functions, including filtering toxins, producing proteins, and aiding digestion. When the liver is damaged by hepatitis, these functions are compromised, affecting our overall health and well-being. Viral hepatitis is caused by viruses predominantly Hepatitis A, B, C, and E. Hepatitis A and E are spread through contaminated food and water (feco-oral route). Infection with these viruses causes acute onset jaundice which is usually self-limiting but can sometimes progress to acute liver failure which is potentially life threatening,” Dr Duseja said.

Prevention: The first line of defence

Hepatitis A and B vaccines are safe and highly effective

Newborns should receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth to prevent transmission from mother to child

Consult your doctor to see if you need to be vaccinated against Hepatitis A or B

Safe practices

Wash your hands thoroughly

Ensure safe drinking water and food

Practice safe injections

Safe piercings and tattoos

Practice safe sex

Free treatment is available

A significant step forward in our fight against viral hepatitis is the availability of free testing and treatment. The government of India, through the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), offers free services for diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis patients, informed Dr Naveen Bhagat.