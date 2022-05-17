World Hypertension Day marked in Ludhiana
World Hypertension Day was observed at various health institutions in the district on Tuesday, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said. He pointed out that hypertension is the main cause of various health problems such as stroke, cardiac arrest and kidney disease and also contributes to dementia.
He informed that camps were organised at health and wellness centres across the district and people were made aware about aspects of a healthy lifestyle like eating a well-balanced diet which is low in salt; not drinking alcohol, exercising regularly and managing stress.
Terming hypertension as a silent killer, Dr Singh said that many people who suffer from the disease are not even aware of it till they suffer from heart attack or a stroke. The theme of World Hypertension Day 2022 is “measure your blood pressure properly, control it, live longer”.
District family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh said that as per a study, there were 1.63 million deaths in India in 2016 due to hypertension. He added that blood pressure should be below 140/90 for the general population and less than 130/80 for the hypertensive population and those with diabetes or serious kidney disease.
“While there is no cure, using medication and making lifestyle changes can improve the quality of life and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and other risk,” he said.
Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal (dean) and professor of neurology at Christian Medical College, said that as per studies on prevalence of strokes in urban and rural areas published in 2015 and 2019, respectively, 140 people in a population of 1 lakh suffered from brain stroke in urban areas, while in rural settings, the number was 193.
Gyanvapi case: Court removes advocate commissioner
VARANASI A court in Varanasi, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Tuesday, removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties”, and also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report. Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra and assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh appeared before the court and stated that they were cooperating fully.
Book launch marks 150 years of Dr Bhau Daji Lad museum
Mumbai's oldest museum, the Bhau Daji Lad in Byculla, is celebrating 150 years at its current site. The milestone was marked on Tuesday with Maharashtra minister for tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray launching a book and a special exhibition. The book launched on Tuesday — Mumbai: A City Through Objects, edited by honorary director of the museum Tasneem Zakaria Mehta — is a showcase of 101 artefacts from the museum's collection.
Maharashtra to get central museum tracking the state from pre-historic era
Mumbai: Maharashtra is all set to get a museum that will trace the history of the state from pre-historic times when dinosaurs roamed present-day Vidarbha to the political formation of Maharashtra and beyond in what is likely to be one of the biggest museum projects undertaken by the government in recent times. This will be a state-level museum and the largest such facility run by the directorate in Maharashtra.
BMC plans ₹280 crore bridge to unclog Worli junction
Mumbai To unclog Worli Naka (junction) in South Mumbai and increase footfall at Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Centre Art Gallery and Nehru Planetarium, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will construct a vehicular bridge between E Moses Road and Annie Besant Road at Worli. Along with this vehicular bridge, BMC will construct a pedestrian underpass between the two buildings, which are roughly 500 metre apart and are popular among school children, and families.
Trader shot at, critically injured in Lucknow over old dispute
A 37-year-old optical shop owner was critically injured when a history-sheeter opened fire at the victim Saujanya Sarwan on Thursday over an old dispute, said senior police officials. The incident occurred under Manak Nagar police station limits. As per the police, the incident took place near Alambagh Inter College at around 9.15 am when the victim Saujanya Sarwan was going to open his shop in the Alambagh market.
