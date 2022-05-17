World Hypertension Day marked in Ludhiana

World Hypertension Day was observed at various health institutions in the district on Tuesday, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said. He pointed out that hypertension is the main cause of various health problems such as stroke, cardiac arrest and kidney disease and also contributes to dementia.

He informed that camps were organised at health and wellness centres across the district and people were made aware about aspects of a healthy lifestyle like eating a well-balanced diet which is low in salt; not drinking alcohol, exercising regularly and managing stress.

Terming hypertension as a silent killer, Dr Singh said that many people who suffer from the disease are not even aware of it till they suffer from heart attack or a stroke. The theme of World Hypertension Day 2022 is “measure your blood pressure properly, control it, live longer”.

District family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh said that as per a study, there were 1.63 million deaths in India in 2016 due to hypertension. He added that blood pressure should be below 140/90 for the general population and less than 130/80 for the hypertensive population and those with diabetes or serious kidney disease.

“While there is no cure, using medication and making lifestyle changes can improve the quality of life and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and other risk,” he said.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal (dean) and professor of neurology at Christian Medical College, said that as per studies on prevalence of strokes in urban and rural areas published in 2015 and 2019, respectively, 140 people in a population of 1 lakh suffered from brain stroke in urban areas, while in rural settings, the number was 193.