World Palliative Care Day celebrated at Jammu govt hospital

The government hospital in Gandhi Nagar on Monday celebrated World Palliative Care Day under the directorate of health services Jammu, in collaboration with Indian Association of Palliative Care. The theme for 2024 was ‘Ten Years Since the Resolution: How Are We Doing?’ Dr Abdhul Hamid Zargar, medical superintendent Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital in Jammu was the chief guest and Dr Harbaksh Singh, Jammu chief medical officer was the guest of honour (HT Photo)

This was a reference to the 10 years since the World Health Assembly (WHO’s governing body) passed a resolution on palliative care.

“The resolution called for all countries to strengthen palliative care as a part of comprehensive care throughout life,” said Dr Rohit Lahori, interventional pain and palliative care specialist at the hospital.

Palliative care is an inter-disciplinary approach to care that aims to improve quality of life and reduce health-related suffering for people with serious illnesses and their caregivers, he said, and added that it addresses the physical, psychosocial and spiritual needs of patients.

Dr Abdhul Hamid Zargar, medical superintendent Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital in Jammu was the chief guest and Dr Harbaksh Singh, Jammu chief medical officer was the guest of honour.

The ministry of health and family welfare has constituted an expert group on palliative care, which submitted its report ‘Proposal of Strategies for Palliative Care in India’ in November, 2012.

On the basis of the Report, an EPC note for 12th five year plan was formulated. However, the Palliative Care is part of the ‘Mission Flexipool’ under National Health Mission (NHM).

The government hospital in Gandhi Nagar is the first palliative care centre of J&K where pain, palliative and supportive care was initiated on April 12, 2019, and continued regular OPD services despite COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, the doctors at the hospital claimed.

On March 31, 2021, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha virtually inaugurated palliative care services in all J&K district hospitals and inaugurated palliative care services at government hospital in Gandhi Nagar in-person.