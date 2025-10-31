Wrestler among 4 held with 5 pistols in Mohali

Mohali police have arrested four men, including a Rajasthan-based gangster and a wrestler, after recovering five illegal pistols and live cartridges from them. The accused are under police remand, and further raids are being conducted in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to trace their associates. (HT Photo)

The recovered weapons include four .32-bore pistols with live rounds, one .45-bore pistol.

Two SUVs, including an XUV 300 and a Scorpio, were also seized from the accused.

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the CIA staff received a tip-off near the Kharar–Mullanpur Road on October 24. Police were informed that Danveer and Banti, both residents of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, were travelling in a white XUV 300 to deliver illegal weapons to gangster Krishan, alias Happy Gujjar, a resident of Nayagaon, and Sikandar Shaikh, who hails from Maharashtra and currently resides in Mullanpur Garibdas.

Acting on the information, police intercepted the vehicle near Gopal Sweets at Airport Chowk and apprehended Danveer, Banti and Sikandar, recovering the weapons and ₹1.99 lakh in cash. Krishan was arrested later on October 26.

Police said Danveer, a member of the Papla Gujjar gang, was named in several cases of murder, dacoity and Arms Act in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Krishan is also facing cases of assault.

In 2024, Sikandar had become the fourth wrestler from Maharashtra to win the Rustam-E-Hind title, awarded at Jandla village, Punjab. The 24-year-old had expressed his goal of representing India in the 2026 Asian Games.