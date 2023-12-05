close_game
Wrong to blame Punjab farmers for air pollution: Seechewal

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Dec 05, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Speaking for the first time in the new Parliament building, he said according to various reports, most of the states and cities of the country always remain on the most polluted list

On the first day of Parliament winter session, environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal raised the issue of Punjab farmers being allegedly defamed over stubble burning.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal (HT File)
Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal (HT File)

Speaking for the first time in the new Parliament building, he said according to various reports, most of the states and cities of the country always remain on the most polluted list. He said Delhi has been able to breathe easy only for one day in a year, Mumbai for five days and Chennai for 15 days in a year.

“It is surprising that whenever there is talk of air pollution, Punjab farmers are most maligned for it, whereas the smoke of stubble remains only for a few days,” he said.

He added that no farmer of Punjab would burn stubble if the Centre provides them with adequate financial assistance.

He said the Punjab government had demanded that 2,500 be given to the farmers, with Centre contributing 1,500, Delhi government giving 500 and Punjab giving 500, to tackle the problem of stubble.

Referring to the environment, Seechewal said 21.8 people are dying every year in the country due to air pollution.

Referring to a report, he said the economic loss due to air pollution in India was equal to 1.36% of the country’s GDP.

