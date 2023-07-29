Wushu coach booked for molesting woman player in Kaithal

A wushu coach in Kaithal was booked after a woman player accused him of sexual harassment and rape attempt. A wushu coach in Kaithal was booked after a woman player accused him of sexual harassment and rape attempt. (HT File)

Eight other players had also taken up the matter with Kaithal superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal, following which the case was registered at the woman police station.

The victim’s complaint comes four days after the accused coach had moved court, accusing eight people, including seven women players, of extortion. On the directions of the court, the Kaithal police had registered a case against the eight people under Sections 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 499 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against them.

The woman player meanwhile alleged that the coach had called all the players to his house on May 3 to celebrate the players’ performance in Panipat. She was the first to reach the coach’s house that day. She alleged that the coach first served her a cold-drink laced with sedatives and then started molesting her. Two other players, however, reached there and rescued her.

The woman player alleged that the coach would have raped her had her fellow players not reached there then. She said that the coach had threatened to “spoil her career” if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The woman player also alleged that coach used to frequently call her to his residence when his wife was not around.

Woman police station in-charge Geeta Devi said that as per the complaint, the FIR has been registered against the coach and investigation is on.

Kaithal deputy superintendent of police Lalit Kumar said after the women players raised the issue, the coach was booked under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354 (outraging woman’s modesty) and 376(rape). He added that on the court’s orders, an FIR has also been registered against eight people, including the complainant.

The coach, meanwhile, termed the allegations baseless and an attempt to tarnish his image. He accused six women players of extortion and demanding ₹8 lakh from him. He alleged that they had refused to return ₹6 lakh they had taken from him. As per the FIR, he has also accused them of threatening him to file a false complaint against him if he failed to give them money.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON