WWICS MD booked for raising illegal farm houses in Mohali village
In fresh trouble for Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS), he, along with his aide, has been booked for developing illegal farm houses in Mohali’s Masol village.
The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Col Sandhu and his aide, Tarsem Singh, after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farm houses under the name “Fair Heavens” on around 100 acres.
District forest officer Guramanpreet Singh urged people not to engage in any property dealing in the said area as it was forest land.
On the other hand, Col Sandhu said, “I have nothing to do with the project. It seems to be a case of mistaken identity.”
Last year in August, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Davinder Sandhu, director of WWICS, in a land fraud case.
Through investigation, it had come to light that the government suffered a loss of nearly ₹4 crore as the layout plans of two colonies developed by WWICS on Siswan-Kurali road were approved fraudulently.
In the layout plan of the two residential colonies, Green Meadows 1 and Green Meadows 2, which were in effect only one big colony with one main gate, the company showed a rivulet passing between two colonies as a green belt.
This way, the firm paid only ₹1.5 crore fee to the government, instead of the required ₹5.5 crore, causing a ₹4-crore loss to the state exchequer, the vigilance bureau probe had found.
The probe in the case, in which former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, retired senior town planner Shakti Sagar Bhatia and retired local bodies deputy director Ashok Sika, are also named as accused, was last week transferred to a special investigating team under IPS officer SS Srivastava.
-
Chandigarh: Evicted Colony Number 4 residents meet Kirron Kher, seek alternative housing
Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher met different sections of city residents at BJP's city headquarters in Sector 33 on Tuesday. This included the former residents of Colony Number 4 that was demolished on May 1. The colony's demolition had left over 10,000 people displaced and many of them have claimed rightful claim to alternative housing.
-
Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala
The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon's office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday. The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony. She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.
-
QR code fraud: Fake army man dupes Chandigarh resident of ₹20,000
A fraudster duped a Sector 43 resident of ₹20,000 by posing as an army man looking for a house on rent. The victim, Parveen Kumar, told the police that he gave an advertisement for renting his house in Sector 45. In response, he received a call from a man identifying himself as a sepoy in the Indian Army, Jai Kishan, who had been transferred to Chandigarh and needed a house on rent.
-
Class-10 passout behind 1,352 cyber fraud cases: Chandigarh police
The 23-year-old Haryana man arrested by Chandigarh Police for a cyber fraud in February has turned out to be involved in 1,352 similar cases across the country. The cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas, for duping a city woman of ₹83,979 on April 19.
-
Zirakpur naib tehsildar suspended for registering illegal colonies
The naib tehsildar of Zirakpur revenue department, Harminder Singh, was on Tuesday suspended for executing illegal land registries of unauthorised colonies. The suspension was ordered by Anurag Aggarwal, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation, Punjab. Aggarwal said multiple complaints were received against the nail tehsildar for rigging of land registration work in Zirakpur sub-tehsil and executing land registries of illegal colonies, following which an inquiry was conducted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics