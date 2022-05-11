WWICS MD booked for raising illegal farm houses in Mohali village

In fresh trouble for Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS), he, along with his aide, has been booked for developing illegal farm houses in Mohali’s Masol village.

The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Col Sandhu and his aide, Tarsem Singh, after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farm houses under the name “Fair Heavens” on around 100 acres.

District forest officer Guramanpreet Singh urged people not to engage in any property dealing in the said area as it was forest land.

On the other hand, Col Sandhu said, “I have nothing to do with the project. It seems to be a case of mistaken identity.”

Last year in August, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Davinder Sandhu, director of WWICS, in a land fraud case.

Through investigation, it had come to light that the government suffered a loss of nearly ₹4 crore as the layout plans of two colonies developed by WWICS on Siswan-Kurali road were approved fraudulently.

In the layout plan of the two residential colonies, Green Meadows 1 and Green Meadows 2, which were in effect only one big colony with one main gate, the company showed a rivulet passing between two colonies as a green belt.

This way, the firm paid only ₹1.5 crore fee to the government, instead of the required ₹5.5 crore, causing a ₹4-crore loss to the state exchequer, the vigilance bureau probe had found.

The probe in the case, in which former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, retired senior town planner Shakti Sagar Bhatia and retired local bodies deputy director Ashok Sika, are also named as accused, was last week transferred to a special investigating team under IPS officer SS Srivastava.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON