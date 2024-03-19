 Year after acquittal, 2 Pak teens to return home next week - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Year after acquittal, 2 Pak teens to return home next week

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Mar 20, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Despite being acquitted by the juvenile justice board almost a year ago, the teens had been languishing in an observation home in Faridkot, awaiting their release.

The wait to return home has ended for two Pakistan teens, who had crossed the border “accidentally”, as the Indian authorities have granted approval for their release.

The wait to return home has ended for two Pakistan teens, who had crossed the border “accidentally”, as the Indian authorities have granted approval for their release. (PTI)
The wait to return home has ended for two Pakistan teens, who had crossed the border “accidentally”, as the Indian authorities have granted approval for their release. (PTI)

The duo, Abbas, 16, and Hassan Ali, 16, of Lahore will be sent back to their country on March 28.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Despite being acquitted by the juvenile justice board almost a year ago, the teens had been languishing in an observation home in Faridkot, awaiting their release.

As per the information, Abbas is presently undergoing treatment for tuberculosis (TB) at Faridkot civil hospital.

Faridkot deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said: “The home department has granted approval for the release of the two Pakistani juveniles, who had crossed the border. Both will be sent home next week.”

As per information, on September 1, 2022, Tarn Taran police had arrested the two juveniles near the Indo-Pak border. Both were 15 years old then. The duo was booked under Section 3 of the Passport Act 1920 and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946 for allegedly crossing the international border and confined in the juvenile observation home since then. In April 2023, the juvenile justice board acquitted them ruling that there was no fencing at the border thus increasing the chances of someone crossing the border inadvertently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Year after acquittal, 2 Pak teens to return home next week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On