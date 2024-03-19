Year after acquittal, 2 Pak teens to return home next week

The wait to return home has ended for two Pakistan teens, who had crossed the border “accidentally”, as the Indian authorities have granted approval for their release. The wait to return home has ended for two Pakistan teens, who had crossed the border “accidentally”, as the Indian authorities have granted approval for their release. (PTI)

The duo, Abbas, 16, and Hassan Ali, 16, of Lahore will be sent back to their country on March 28.

Despite being acquitted by the juvenile justice board almost a year ago, the teens had been languishing in an observation home in Faridkot, awaiting their release.

As per the information, Abbas is presently undergoing treatment for tuberculosis (TB) at Faridkot civil hospital.

Faridkot deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said: “The home department has granted approval for the release of the two Pakistani juveniles, who had crossed the border. Both will be sent home next week.”

As per information, on September 1, 2022, Tarn Taran police had arrested the two juveniles near the Indo-Pak border. Both were 15 years old then. The duo was booked under Section 3 of the Passport Act 1920 and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946 for allegedly crossing the international border and confined in the juvenile observation home since then. In April 2023, the juvenile justice board acquitted them ruling that there was no fencing at the border thus increasing the chances of someone crossing the border inadvertently.