Yoga Day: Chandigarh cops issue traffic advisory ahead of Rock Garden event
In view of the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations to be held at the Rock Garden on Tuesday, Chandigarh traffic police have issued an advisory urging participants to approach Rock Garden from the Old Barricade (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) and head towards High Court Chowk.
The advisory said, “The general public is requested to approach Rock Garden, in order to participate in the event, from Chowk Sectors 1/3/4 (Old barricade) towards High Court Chowk, and take a right turn straight to the Rock Garden Gate 2.”
Visitors have been advised to park their vehicles at Kachi Parking and the Punjab and Haryana high court in order to bypass traffic snarls.
The Rock Garden event, which is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, will tentatively begin at 5.30am with a live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address.
The administration will also celebrate the International Day of Yoga at 75 other sites in Chandigarh, including wellness centres and hospitals, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) hotels, tourist spots such the terraced Garden, Sukhna Lake and the Sector 10 museum, colleges and Panjab University.
The directorate of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), along with the departments of tourism, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, and other government departments, yoga associations and non-governmental organisations will participate in the celebrations.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
