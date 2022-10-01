Youth caught with illegal weapon in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

A day after a snatching convict and his aide were arrested for possessing illegal country made pistols in Sector 25 on Wednesday, another youth was caught with a similar weapon in the sector on Thursday.

The accused, Deepak, alias Botal, 26, of Sector 25, was found carrying a country made pistol and one live cartridge near a taxi stand.

He was booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-11 police station.

The day before, police had arrested two men – Munish, 22, from Singhpura, Zirakpur, and Sunny, 19, a native of Uttar Pradesh – from Sector 25 following a tip-off. Both were found carrying one country made pistol each, along with four live cartridges.

Investigators said Munish was previously sentenced to seven-year jail in a snatching case, while Sunny was currently on bail in a robbery case.

Police said three teams of crime branch had been constituted to conduct raids in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to nab the people involved in supplying the weapons.

Teen caught with knife

Police also arrested 19-year-old Divyanshu for carrying a knife. A resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, he was caught near the tubewell in Vikas Nagar on Thursday. He was booked under the Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Woman’s purse snatched in Sector 8

Chandigarh Snatchers took away the purse of a woman who was walking back home from the Sector-8 market on Thursday evening. Reeta Ghai, who works for a private firm, told the police that two motorcycle-borne men snatched her purse near her house. The purse contained her Apple iPhone, debit card and credit card. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 3 police station on her complaint.

2 unemployed youths held for snatching mobile phone

Chandigarh Two unemployed youths were arrested for snatching a mobile phone in Dhanas on September 12. They were identified as Jaskaran, alias Jassu, 19, and Sanjeev, alias Kali, 25, both residents of Milk Colony, Dhanas. The phone, belonging to Dev Kumar of Small Flats, Maloya, was recovered from their possession. The accused were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. As per police records, Sanjeev is already facing two cases of Arms Act and theft, registered at the Sarangpur police station.

Works begins for new building at Kajheri govt school

Chandigarh UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new building block of Government Senior Secondary School, Kajheri. The new block will consist of 33 rooms on four floors, which will be completed in 18 months at a cost of ₹8.36 crore. The administrator also laid the foundation stone for extension of Government Middle School in Rehabilitation Colony, Palsora, Sector 56. This block will have 17 rooms on three floors. The ₹5.57 crore project will be completed in 12 months.

Mohali DC calls for strict action against stubble burning

Mohali Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Friday held a meeting to review stubble burning in the district. Avneet Kaur, additional deputy commissioner, Development, besides all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of the district, environmental engineer, PPCB, chief agriculture officer and police officials were present in the meeting. The official spokesperson said the SDMs were directed to reach out to villages where maximum incidents of fire were reported in the past to reduce the incidents this year. Directions were also issued to ensure red marking of farmers who burn stubble. Police were told to register cases under Section 188 of the IPC against people found burning stubble. The agriculture department was asked to carry out awareness in villages and persuade farmers not to burn stubble.

Int'l Day of Older Persons celebrated

Panchkula SeniorWorld in association with NGO Zenith Roots celebrated International Day of Older Persons to recognise their contributions to the society at Red Cross Old Age Home, Sector 15, Panchkula, on Friday. Various activities and games were organised for the elderly.

Workshop on protein biology concludes at PU

Chandigarh A two-day workshop on “Protein Biology Techniques and Applications-PBTA 2022” concluded at Panjab University’s department of biochemistry on Friday. The workshop was attended by 50 academicians and research scholars from north India. Ashish Ganguly from CSIR-IMTECH, Dr Abhay H Pande from NIPER, Mohali, and Dr Sagarika Biswas, chief scientist CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi, addressed the workshop.

JP Atray tourney: PCC, PCA Colts log easy wins

Chandigarh Led by Mayank Markande’s five-wicket haul, Punjab Cricket Club beat the UT Cricket Association by six wickets in a match played during the ongoing 27thJP Atray memorial cricket tournament in Chandigarh on Friday. In other matches, PCA Colts beat Delhi Capitals and Minerva Cricket Academy defeated CAG Delhi to enter the semi-finals.

CSIR celebrates 81st Foundation Day

Chandigarh The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) celebrated its 81st Foundation Day at the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) on Friday. The foundation day lecture was delivered by Dulal Panda, director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, who focused on the “Lessons from 55 years of tubulin research and its implications in human health and disease”. IMTECH director Sanjeev Khosla exhorted young scientists and students to set global benchmarks in science. As part of the celebrations, CSIR-IMTECH also observed “Open Day” during which around 350 school students, graduates and general public from in and around tricity visited the institute and interacted with scientists to get a first-hand account of various facets of microbiology and biotechnology.