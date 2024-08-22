Youth dead in Jalandhar village clash; 3 held

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a clash between two groups in Ughi village near the Jalandhar-Kapurthala border that left a youth dead late on Wednesday evening. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurpal Singh and Balkar Singh, both of Sidhwan Dona in Kapurthala, and Nazir Gujjar, a resident of Awadan in Jalandhar. Five more have been nominated in the case. Three persons have been arrested in connection with a clash between two groups in Ughi village near the Jalandhar-Kapurthala border that left a youth dead late on Wednesday evening. (HT File)

The clash had left two persons injured, of which Kulwinder Singh, alias Kindi, a resident of Kala Sanghian, lost his life. Jatinder Kumar from Kular in Kapurthala, who suffered gunshot wounds, is under treatment at Shri Ram Hospital in Jalandhar.

Senior superintendent of police (Jalandhar rural) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh commended the ‘prompt’ response of the police, noting that the arrests were made within hours of the incident. “Our teams acted swiftly to prevent further escalation and ensure that those responsible were apprehended,” the SSP stated. He also said efforts were being made to maintain peace and stability in the region, especially considering the history of conflict between the groups involved. Both sides are said to having a history of assaulting each other.

According to the police, the two groups have a long-standing rivalry and an earlier FIR, registered against both parties under Sections 324 and 326 of the IPC, is being heard in a court. A fresh FIR under Sections 103 (murder), 115 (voluntary causing hurt) and 118 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the BNS has been registered in connection with the latest clash.

During the investigation, the police seized a car, two Mauser pistols (.32 bore) and eight rounds of ammunition. The arrested individuals will be presented in a court and their remand will be sought for further investigation, the police said, adding that more arrests are likely during the further course of investigation.