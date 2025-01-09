Menu Explore
Youth responsible for writing their own destiny: L-G Sinha

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 09, 2025 07:04 AM IST

After flagging off a 55-member youth contingent from J&K for New Delhi to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Sinha called upon the youth to embrace this special opportunity to display their leadership talent and demonstrate diversity in folk dance, poetry, writing, painting and music

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that youth are responsible for writing their own destiny and shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K L-G Sinha (File)
After flagging off a 55-member youth contingent from J&K for New Delhi to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Sinha called upon the youth to embrace this special opportunity to display their leadership talent and demonstrate diversity in folk dance, poetry, writing, painting and music.

He asked them to achieve excellence in their respective competition and also explore ways to contribute to nation building.

“Youth are responsible for writing their own destiny and shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir. Never feel satisfied. Remove the word ‘impossible’ from your dictionary and move forward with determination and confidence,” he said.

Speaking on the vision and objective of National Youth Festival, the LG said the glorious event prepares our youth to assume future challenges and responsibilities towards the nation with patriotic feelings.

“Jammu and Kashmir occupies an important place on the national cultural map. The youth festival will provide an opportunity to make our rich cultural legacy popular and enrich cultural consciousness of the society,” the L-G said.

