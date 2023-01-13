Youth should learn from Swami Vivekananda’s life: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the youth of the state should follow the footprints of Swami Vivekananda so that they can become great citizens and take the country to new heights.

“We remember Swami Vivekananda with great reverence as a social reformer and a spiritual figure who made Indian spirituality and ancient Vedic wisdom a globally renowned phenomenon,” the governor said while addressing students at the National Youth Day programme to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in Kurukshetra University on Thursday.

He said there is a lot to learn for the youth of the nation from Vivekananda, who impressively articulated Indian cultural ethos, its ancient value of truth, humanism and brotherhood and advocated the use of scientific temper to shed the darkness of superstitions.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated an exhibition on the life of Swami Vivekananda at the university and he also gave away certificates to the students who won various sports, cultural and scientific competitions held in 2022.