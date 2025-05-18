Menu Explore
Youth who stole 300 gm gold from Kalka house held

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 18, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The accused, Karan, alias Chiku, a resident of Kalka, has a prior criminal record, with two theft cases registered against him in 2022 and 2024; he was out on bail and returned to crime, said police

The district crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested a 22-year-old youth in connection with a recent theft. The arrest resulted in the recovery of approximately 300 gm gold, 186 gm silver and 1.2 lakh in cash, with a total estimated value of 32 lakh, police said.

The arrest resulted in the recovery of approximately 300 gm gold, 186 gm silver and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 lakh in cash, with a total estimated value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 lakh, Kalka police said. (HT)
The accused, Karan, alias Chiku, a resident of Kalka, has a prior criminal record, with two theft cases registered against him in 2022 and 2024. He was out on bail and returned to crime.

The latest incident involved the residence of Harwinder Singh in Kalka, who reported the burglary upon returning from Paonta Sahib on April 14. Allegedly, this was the second time Karan had targeted the same house.

A case was registered and the subsequent police investigation included the analysis of CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of Karan near the Kalka vegetable market on May 15. He was presented in court on May 16 and subsequently remanded to three days of police custody.

During interrogation, Karan reportedly admitted to committing the theft, which led to the recovery of the stolen gold, silver and cash. Police are currently continuing their investigation to determine if Karan was involved in any other criminal activities.

