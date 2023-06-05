Four held for attacking Punjab minister’s security escort vehicle in Jalandhar

Four youngsters were arrested for intercepting and attacking a security escort vehicle of Punjab local bodies minister Balkar Singh in Jalandhar early on Monday. One of the four youngsters, who were arrested for intercepting and attacking a security escort vehicle of Punjab local bodies minister Balkar Singh in Jalandhar early on Monday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred near Ravidas Chowk in Jalandhar around 1am when the minister and his wife were returning home after attending a function.

Deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh said the youngsters were drunk and were creating a ruckus on the road. When the minister’s security vehicle tried to overtake their black luxury car, at first they didn’t give passage and later parked their vehicle in the middle of the road.

“The minister’s security personnel confronted them and an argument ensued. They hurled abuses and threw stones at the escort vehicle,” the DCP said.

After the minister intervened, the accused gave passage to his motorcade but chased his security vehicles till his residence, where they indulged in unruly behaviour again.

At this, the minister called up commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who rushed senior officials to the spot.

DCP Jagmohan Singh said the accused were taken into custody.

Of the four accused, three youngsters, Jatin, Ashish Verma and Rishu, are from Jalandhar and Nakul is from Kapurthala.

A case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.