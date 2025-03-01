Youth’s suicide: Kathua magistrate seeks report from Billawar SHO

Sub-judge and Kathua special mobile magistrate Amandeep Kour on Friday directed the SHO of the Billawar police station to submit an action taken report (ATR) regarding two complaints seeking registration of FIR in connection with the “custodial torture” of a youth. The 26-year-old Gujjar youth was picked up recently by cops over his alleged links with terrorists. Kathua deputy commissioner and IGP of Jammu zone had ordered separate investigations, assigning inquiry officers for the purpose and giving a deadline for submission of reports but the reports are yet to come in public domain.

In a video clip, the youth had alleged police torture before committing suicide. The first complaint was filed by his father and widow and the second complaint was filed by advocates Mohammad Anwar Chowdhary and Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed. Both complaints were filed through advocate Appu Singh Salathia.

Advocate Salathia submitted before the court that despite approaching Billawar SHO and Kathua SSP, no FIR was registered.

Salathia further submitted that the deceased, along with his father, was subjected to third degree torture on February 4 by two police officials — Mohd Shafi and Lucky — on the directions of their senior to compel them to make statements for having links with the terrorists.

Advocate Salathia further submitted that the video deposition of the youth was sufficient for an FIR registration.

Kathua’s sub-judge and special mobile magistrate Amandeep Kour directed the Billawar SHO to file an action taken report before the next date of hearing (March 4). Kathua district commissioner Rakesh Minhas had ordered a magisterial probe on February 6, a day after death the man committed suicide.

Minhas appointed tehsildar of Lohai Malhar as the inquiry magistrate. He was asked to submit a report within five days. Inspector general of police (Jammu zone) Bhim Sen Tuti had also ordered a parallel fact-finding probe, appointing Jammu-Samba- Kathua range’s DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma as the inquiry officer. The inquiry officer had to submit his findings in 10 days.

However, both the probe reports have not been out in public domain till date.