YouTuber Bhana Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody

A local court on Wednesday sent YouTuber Kaka Singh Sidhu alias Bhana Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody, two days after Mohali police arrested him for allegedly seeking extortion, threatening and abusing the owner of an immigration firm in phase-5. A local court on Wednesday sent YouTuber Kaka Singh Sidhu alias Bhana Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody, two days after Mohali police arrested him for allegedly seeking extortion, threatening and abusing the owner of an immigration firm in phase-5. (Representational image)

Sidhu, who is said to be a close aide of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, was brought to Mohali from Patiala jail on a production warrant on Monday and was then sent to a two-day police remand.

Police have also booked his brother Amna Sidhu in the case following the complaint of Paramjit Singh of Dhuri, Sangrur.

The complainant, who runs an immigration company under the name ‘Highrise Immigration Consultants’ in phase 5 and in his hometown, alleged that both the accused had been repeatedly calling him for the past two months for extortion

The accused have been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 387 (whoever in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase-1 police station.