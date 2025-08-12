YouTuber booked for ‘spreading misinformation’ on Haryana CET

Police have booked a YouTuber for allegedly spreading false information about the Haryana combined entrance test (CET) held on July 26 and 27. FIR based on a complaint by Haryana Staff Selection Commission(HSSC) official Kedar Singh. (HT File)

The accused had uploaded videos with misleading headlines such as “CET cancelled, will the exam be held again?” and “HSSC’s big betrayal of lakhs of youth!” on the video streaming app.

Based on a complaint by Haryana Staff Selection Commission(HSSC) official Kedar Singh, a case was registered under Sections 335 (making false document) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.