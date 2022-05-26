YPS roundabout in Mohali becomes epicentre of protests
Having witnessed nearly 90 protests over the past one year, the YPS roundabout near the Chandigarh-Mohali border has become the epicentre of protests, much to the annoyance of commuters.
Various organisations have laid siege to YPS roundabout, a major traffic lifeline of Mohali city, as many as 86 times in the past one year. Even Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, which is close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has become an assembly point for protesters, repeatedly posing hassle to residents of adjoining Phases 7, 8 and 9.
Every time a protest is held, the four major roads leading to the YPS roundabout, including those from Chandigarh, from Model Jail in Sector 51, from SSP residence in Phase 3-A and from Phase 7 petrol pump, are barricaded, forcing commuters to turn to alternative routes to enter or leave Mohali.
With two schools – Yadavindra Public School and Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School, Sector 51 – also located near the roundabout, over 4,500 students, teachers and other staff also suffer due to the protests.
“Since Amb Sahib Gurdwara is near the Chandigarh border, protesters first assemble there and then march towards the YPS roundabout to enter Chandigarh to push for their demands,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.
Inspector Naveen Pal Singh, station house officer, Mataur, said, “Though we admit that commuters face inconvenience due to barricading of roads, it is required to maintain law and order.”
Major General TPS Waraich (retd), director of YPS School, said, “I have taken up the issue with the Mohali administration several times and requested them to impose restrictions on gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPC in this area, but they have not paid any heed. Meanwhile, teachers and students continue to bear the brunt of the protests.”
“When farmers gathered here last week, we were forced to switch to online classes, while Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School declared a holiday,” he said.
What they say
Every time a protest is organised, we have to take longer routes due to traffic diversions and also run into jams. Authorities need to work out a way to avoid inconvenience to public.
Paramjeet Kaur, a resident of Phase 7
Why should the public bear the brunt of the protests? Not only residents, shopkeepers also suffer as protests on Chandigarh-Mohali border affect business.
Rajaj Chawla, a shopkeeper in Phase-7
