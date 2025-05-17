Yudh Nashian Virudh: Ludhiana District achieves highest drug arrests in state; 383 peddlers and 75 suppliers apprehended

Police have arrested a total of 383 drug peddlers and 75 major suppliers, marking the highest number of drug-related arrests by any district in Punjab. This breakthrough is part of the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign aimed at dismantling the illegal drug trade in the region. Police officials during a search operation as part of the drive in the city on Friday. (HT Photo)

Swapan Sharma, commissioner of police, Ludhiana, lauded the relentless efforts of field officers, special units and support staff involved in the operations. “This achievement is not just a statistical milestone but a testament to the commitment of every officer involved. We will continue our war against drugs with increased force and strategic planning,” he stated.

Beyond strict enforcement, the Ludhiana police commissionerate is also focusing on voluntary de-addiction efforts by facilitating admission of drug users into outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres. To further disrupt drug supply chains, cordon and search operations (CASO) are regularly conducted in suspected drug hotspots.

As part of community engagement, Ludhiana Police are organising police-public sampark meetings to foster stronger cooperation and trust between them. These meetings have proven crucial in gathering intelligence, raising public awareness and encouraging active participation in the anti-drug movement.

Commissioner Sharma appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug activity by using the designated helpline numbers. “Together, we can make Ludhiana a drug-free city,” he said.