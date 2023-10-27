: Accusing the government of curtailing their financial powers, hundreds of elected zila parishad members from the state on Thursday held a protest at Karnal. Zila parishad members protest in Karnal (REUTERS)

The protesters, who reached Karnal from almost all the districts of the state, demanded the government to give them more spending powers so that they could carry out developmental works in their wards.

“This is our third such protest in the past couple of months, but the government is not taking our demands seriously and we have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister’s representative at Karnal,” said zila parishad (ZP) member Gurdeep Singh from Karnal.

The zila parishad members in Haryana get only ₹3,000 monthly honorarium and it should be fixed at ₹50,000 or one third of the MLAs. “We represent 35,000 votes but we get only ₹3,000 as monthly honorarium and it is an insult of the ZP member,” he added.

They demanded powers to construct roads in villages, besides they should be allowed to carry works related to basic amenities. They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met soon.

