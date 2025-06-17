Zipline accident: Site was operating without permission: Himachal minister

Minister of youth and sports department of the state government Yadvendra Goma said on Monday that the site where a Nagpur sustained serious injuries in a zipline accident on June 8 was operating without any requisite permissions. The department has taken cognisance of the matter, he said. The incident came to light on June 15, after a video of the mishap went viral on social media. (File)

“The site was illegal, instructions have been given for appropriate action”, said Goma.

The 12-year-old girl, Trisha, from Nagpur in Maharashtra who was on vacation with her family had sustained serious injuries after she fell from a height of at least 30 feet onto rocks on the bank of the Beas River after the zipline cable snapped midway on June 8 in Manali. She suffered multiple fractures and was initially taken to Mission Hospital in Manali, before being referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The incident came to light on June 15, after a video of the mishap went viral on social media. Trisha’s parents have taken her back to Nagpur and admitted her to a private hospital there. The officer added that Trisha’s father, Prafull Bijwe, declined to take any legal action against the Zipline company, and no case was registered in the matter.

For adventure activities like ziplining, paragliding, it is necessary to take permission from the tourism department. For this, an application has to be submitted to the department. Then the application is forwarded to technical committee which visits the site and checks the safety standards. When all the safety standards are met, the committee recommends the license from the tourism department.

Goma said on Monday, “Mainly permission to install zipline is given by the tourism department. The technical approval is given by the mountaineering institute.”

“Neither any approval is pending regarding this site nor any permission has been taken earlier. This site was being run illegally, so instructions have been given to the officials to take appropriate action,” added Goma.

He said , “The high level risk adventure sites will be approved only after equipments of latest technology.

Goma said that he has instructed the department to take strict action against the zip line operator. He said that no one can be allowed to start such adventure activities without permission.