Zira factory protest: HC asks Punjab to deposit 15 cr

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to deposit ₹15 cr with the registry and issued a contempt notice to the home secretary among others, for failure to lift protest outside Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur.

The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also ordered the constitution of a committee headed by a former high court judge for assessing and evaluating the loss to the firm. Besides, the deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, has been asked to file an affidavit giving details of the protesters and their leaders at the site who have stalled the operations at the unit.

The court was hearing a plea from the firm, Malbros International Private Limited, Ferozepur, filed in July alleging that there had been an indefinite protest outside their company due to which it was lying closed since July 26. It had submitted that the unit was set up with ₹300 cr of which the capital investment was ₹200 cr raised from financial institutions with a monthly liability of ₹2 cr as instalments. In addition, ₹1.5 crores have to be borne as recurring salary bills per month, it stated.

Protesters are alleging a violation of environmental norms by the unit. However, the government had admitted in court that the unit has commenced operations as per the laid down laws. It has also admitted that protesters were sitting on a dharna illegally. From time to time court had ordered that the protest be lifted. However, authorities have failed to clear the protesters. On October 19, seeing non-compliance with its orders, the HC ordered the state to deposit the government ₹5 cr with the registry.

“The officers in the administration responsible for ensuring the protection of rights of all competing interests have failed to show any grit and determination. Such non-committal approach can hardly be perceived as advancing any cause of justice,” the bench recorded in its order released on Tuesday.

Now the government has been told to deposit ₹15 cr in the registry and a committee headed by justice RK Nehru (retd) has been set up to examine losses incurred by the firm and asked to submit its report within two months.

The court issued a show cause notice of contempt against the additional chief secretary (home), additional director general of police (law and order), the deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, and the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, for failure in implementing the directions and guidelines issued by Supreme Court and high court with regard to protests.