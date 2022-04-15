Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get ₹2 lakh compensation
The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29.
Also, the deputy commissioner (DC) will direct the shed owner and contractor to pay compensation to the families in line with the victims’ daily wages till they would have attained the retirement age of 60.
Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh said the contractor had also already paid ₹3 lakh each to the families of the two victims.
On March 29, two female workers from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were killed and five more workers were grievously injured as the iron shed collapsed while they were at work around 11.30 am, following which the then DC, Isha Kalia, had ordered a probe by the Mohali SDM.
In his inquiry report, submitted to the DC on Tuesday, the SDM stated that the iron shed was completely illegal, and indicted the contractor, Prem Singh, and land owner Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli.
The report added that no permission was taken from GMADA to set up the shed, no building plan was approved and change of land use (CLU) was not obtained for the shed, which was being set up on agricultural land to house a warehouse. Also, the owner engaged an unqualified contractor to construct the shed, resulting in the loss of lives, it had added.
DC Amit Talwar said, “We have decided to pay ₹2 lakh to each of the deceased victims’ families. Action against the land owner and contractor, in line with the findings of the inquiry report, will be initiated on Monday.”
-
Ambala City to get Haryana’s first TB, heart and chest hospital
Haryana health minister Anil Vij through a statement on Thursday said that a five-storey hospital for treatment of TB, chest and heart-related diseases will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 54.38 crore in Ambala city. It will be the second such hospital in north India, the other being in Delhi. Currently, Haryana has one intermediate reference laboratory in Karnal, causing delay in medical reports.
-
Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases
Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.
-
Delhiwale: Driving along till the end of time
His white hair is standing spindly on his head, ably covering the bald patch at the centre. It is 3 in the afternoon on a sultry day. The glare of the daylight hurts the eyes. The light turns green. A person of his age usually gives up work and stays at home, watching television, reading newspapers, and WhatsApp-ing with friends and relatives. Another traffic light. Hari Om isn't tempted. The traffic light turns green.
-
Audit flags PunCom’s failure to recover ₹21-crore debt
In its latest audit report, the principal accountant general of Punjab has once again found glaring financial irregularities at Punjab Communication Limited (PunCom), Phase 7. It has a history of adverse audit reports and observations since 2006-07. Its tardy recovery rate from debtors is the first issue flagged by the latest audit report. The audit also states that the management's inability to dispose of finished goods led to the loss of around ₹14 crore.
-
Punjab Engineering College to hold annual fest from April 16-18
Punjab Engineering College will organise its annual techno-cultural fest, PECFest 2021-22, from April 16 to 18 after a two-year gap. The event will be inaugurated by Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The theme for this year's PECFest is “A cosmic escapade”. Popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18.
