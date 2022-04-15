Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get 2 lakh compensation

The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29.

Also, the deputy commissioner (DC) will direct the shed owner and contractor to pay compensation to the families in line with the victims’ daily wages till they would have attained the retirement age of 60.

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh said the contractor had also already paid ₹3 lakh each to the families of the two victims.

On March 29, two female workers from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were killed and five more workers were grievously injured as the iron shed collapsed while they were at work around 11.30 am, following which the then DC, Isha Kalia, had ordered a probe by the Mohali SDM.

In his inquiry report, submitted to the DC on Tuesday, the SDM stated that the iron shed was completely illegal, and indicted the contractor, Prem Singh, and land owner Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli.

The report added that no permission was taken from GMADA to set up the shed, no building plan was approved and change of land use (CLU) was not obtained for the shed, which was being set up on agricultural land to house a warehouse. Also, the owner engaged an unqualified contractor to construct the shed, resulting in the loss of lives, it had added.

DC Amit Talwar said, “We have decided to pay ₹2 lakh to each of the deceased victims’ families. Action against the land owner and contractor, in line with the findings of the inquiry report, will be initiated on Monday.”