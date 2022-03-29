Zirakpur MC approves ₹117.5-crore budget for 2022-23
With no new tax and project planned, the Zirakpur municipal council (MC) on Monday approved a budget of ₹117.5 crore for financial year 2022-23 at its monthly House meeting on Monday.
While the council has set an income target of ₹117.5 crore, it expects to spend around ₹117 crore, making the budget only ₹50-lakh surplus.
Last year, the civic body had approved a budget of ₹98 crore.
Among its major earnings in the upcoming fiscal are ₹20 crore from GST and VAT, and ₹5.67 crore from excise duty.
Property tax and building application collections are expected to bring in ₹72 lakh and ₹80 lakh, respectively.
MC also hopes to earn ₹60 lakh from rent and entertainment, ₹20 lakh from water and sewerage bills, and ₹2 lakh from licence fees.
Besides, the council already has ₹124.5 crore in its deposit account.
At the meeting, the House also approved ₹2.15 crore for new posts. Similarly, 2.5% of the budget was set aside for emergency fund.
The House also took up discussion on awarding the ₹4.2 crore contract for advertisements, which was strongly objected by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors.
Councillors appealed to MC president Udayvir Singh Dhillon that payments to contractors should not be cleared without their consent, as they, and not the MC officials, were accountable to the residents.
Congratulating the newly formed AAP government in Punjab, councillors of both SAD and Congress assured to work with it for Zirakpur’s overall development. AAP’s Kuljeet Singh Randhawa had won from the Dera Bassi seat, which comprises Zirakpur.
Out of total 31 seats in the Zirakpur MC House, 23 were won by the Congress in the MC elections held in February 2021. The remaining eight went to the SAD.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics