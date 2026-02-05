Zirakpur mishap: DC forms 4-member panel, seeks report in three days

A day after a woman and her 12-year-old son were injured after their scooter plunged into an open sewerage pipeline pit in ward no. 7 of Zirakpur, deputy commissioner Komal Mittal has constituted a four-member committee to probe the incident and has sought a report within three days. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening when the woman, along with her child, while riding, passed through the stretch and her scooty toppled due to the unguarded pit and she and her son fell on the road. (File)

The panel has been directed to conduct a site inspection, review the role of the contractor and concerned departments, and recommend strict action against those found responsible for the negligence.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening when the woman, along with her child, while riding, passed through the stretch. The scooty reportedly toppled due to the unguarded pit, throwing the riders onto the road. The woman sustained internal injuries, while her son, identified as Hrithik Devda, 12, suffered a serious head injury which required four stitches. He was rushed to Sector 6 hospital, Panchkula, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Confirming the action, Mittal said a four-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the incident and has been directed to submit its findings within three days. The committee has been tasked with fixing responsibility and examining lapses in safety measures and departmental supervision, she added.

The committee comprises the joint deputy director from the office of the additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Mohali, as chairman; the executive officer, municipal council, Zirakpur; the executive engineer, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Ropar; and the assistant municipal engineer, municipal council, Zirakpur, as members.

According to local residents, the road had been dug up around two-and-a-half to three months ago for laying a sewerage pipeline. However, even after completion of the work, the excavation site was neither properly filled nor secured with barricades, warning signs or reflectors. Residents said the accident occurred in broad daylight, highlighting the serious risk posed by the unattended excavation. “If this can happen during the day, imagine the danger at night. This is nothing short of criminal negligence,” said a local shopkeeper.

When contacted, Jasbir Singh from the sewerage board, Zirakpur, said, “The sewerage pipeline laying work has been completed and interlocking tiles are being installed. If there was an open pit at the site, we will obtain a report from the contractor and immediately ensure that safety tape and other protective measures are put in place.”